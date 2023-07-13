They've pinned it as their biggest game of the year and Lake Albert is hoping they'll be the first team to topple Hanwood this season.
Knowing they're in for a tough game in subpar conditions, co-coach Chris Ayton said his side will need to bring their all if they want to get over the line.
Coming into the game with less preparation than they'd like, Ayton said it was hard to use field availability as an excuse, expecting grounds in Hanwood will have been closed this past week also.
"I'm assuming everybody is in the same position as us, not getting much training time with the weather," Ayton said.
"We've come off a couple of byes then had a game or two before the wet weather bye last week, so game time for us has been a bit leaner than what we'd like leading into Hanwood, but they're going to be in the same position, I doubt their grounds will be any different to ours.
"It's one of the biggest games of the year for us, we're looking forward to it and the boys are keen, I feel like we're starting to find our feet in the structure that we're playing and the gelling of the team, from that side of things these next three or four games will really dictate how far we've come."
With kickoff scheduled for 7:30pm on Saturday night, Ayton is anticipating both a boggy field and cold conditions that both sides will need to adjust to.
"I think the conditions are going make it testing for everybody that's out there, I think it's going to be fairly wet, and it's going to be cold," he said.
"It is not going to be nice conditions to play in, we'll have to change the way we're playing slightly to deal with that but it definitely won't be too much."
Knowing Hanwood make very few mistakes, Ayton said capitalising on their errors before they get the ball back will go a long way towards earning a win.
Putting on a high intensity 90-minute performance is also high on his radar, expecting Hanwood to run out the entire game.
Around the competition on Sunday, Young are hosting Leeton United, South Wagga and Wagga United play at Rawlings Park, and Tolland travel to Tumut.
Lake Albert v Hanwood at Rawlings Park on Saturday night.
Young v Leeton United at Hall Brothers Oval.
South Wagga v Wagga United at Rawlings Park.
Tumut v Tolland at Bull Paddock.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
