Teen driver chased down by cops after pursuit through Wagga suburbs

Updated July 13 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 11:16am
A teenage learner driver who was dobbed in for his antics on the road has been charged after allegedly leading dangerous pursuits through Wagga suburbs and being chased down on foot by police.

