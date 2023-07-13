A teenage learner driver who was dobbed in for his antics on the road has been charged after allegedly leading dangerous pursuits through Wagga suburbs and being chased down on foot by police.
Police received complaints about the manner in which a Ford Falcon was being driven as it travelled from Coolamon to Wagga shortly before noon on Wednesday, prompting highway patrol officers who spotted the sedan on the Olympic Highway to try pulling it over.
According to police, the driver ignored directions to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.
The Ford led police on pursuit through Ashmont, Glenfield Park, Mount Austin and Tolland before the driver pulled over in Parkhurst Street and tried his luck getting away on foot.
He was eventually captured after "a short foot pursuit", police said, and arrested and taken to Wagga police station.
The 18-year-old Yerong Creek man was charged with a string of serious driving offences, as well as having custody of a knife in a public place and assaulting police.
He was refused police bail to appear before Wagga Local Court on July 13 to answer those charges as well as that of driving dangerously and not stopping in a police pursuit, dangerous driving, being an unaccompanied learner driver, having unauthorised numberplates, driving an unregistered vehicle and using an uninsured vehicle.
