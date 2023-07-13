TEMORA will celebrate the most successful day in the club's history at Nixon Park on Saturday.
The club will hold the 10-year reunions of their 2013 premierships when they host North Wagga.
It was this season 10 years ago that Temora had five teams represented on Farrer League grand final day, coming out premiers in three of the deciders.
The Kangaroos did the first grade football and A grade netball double, a feat that has not been repeated in the competition since.
They also claimed the B grade netball premiership.
The first grade football premiership was the middle year of the club's history-making three-peat.
Temora went back-to-back in 2013, again defeating The Rock-Yerong Creek, this time by 16 points.
The team was led by coach Mark Kruger and also featured current Coolamon coach Jake Barrett, Northern Jets assistant coach Sam Fisher and the likes of Scott Blackwell, Dan Reid, Charlie Vallance and Josh Hagar.
Dan Reid won the Nitschke-Schmidt Medal for best-on-ground.
The A grade netball team was coached by Kayleen Cornford and Jacinta Watson and went through the home and away season undefeated.
They were beaten in the second semi-final, before getting the job done in the grand final with 44-40 victory over Charles Sturt University.
2013 grand final success
Temora (86)
2.7 5.9 9.11 12.14
TRYC (70)
2.2 5.3 7.3 11.4
Goals: (Temora) S Blackwell 4, J Barrett 2, M Kruger 2, D Ponting, A Reid, S Fisher, R Grant; (TRYC) M Ward 4, T Hannam 3, D Pieper 2, L Webb, J Driscoll.
Best: (Temora) D Reid, R Grant, A Reid, J Barrett, M Harpley, C Vallance; (TRYC) D Pieper, A Ridley, T Yates, J Smith, B Ball, D Hugo.
A grade netball team: Kristi Blachut, Lauren Krause, Jess Pike, Maddison Block, Georgia Matthew, Margie Johnson, Jordan Barrett, Amanda Sheriff, Nicole Crawford
B grade netball team: Ange Blackwell, Kelsey Jones, Bree Morton, Belinda Bushell, Bid Breust, Hayley Lomax, Alex Stimson, Hannah Mahon, Michelle Meacham & El Warren
