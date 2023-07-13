Griffith coach Greg Dreyer has been handed down a three week suspension by the AFL Riverina tribunal.
Dreyer was found guilty of umpire abuse after engaging with an official during the third term of the Swans' nine-point win against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday.
It is a costly blow for the second-placed Swans who will now be without Dreyer for an important run of games that includes facing Turvey Park, Coolamon and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Griffith president Paul Rogerson said the club was accepting of the tribunals findings and that they were hoping to move forward from the incident.
"As a club we are just really keen to move on from Saturday's incident," Rogerson said.
"We don't condone umpire abuse at all as a club and Greg is very remorseful for his actions on Saturday.
"We are really comfortable with the way that the tribunal was handled and we are looking forward to Sam Daniel stepping up over the next three weeks in Greg's absence."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Assistant coach Sam Daniel has been confirmed to step up into the role over the next three weeks and Rogerson confirmed he would have some assistance to help him in the position.
"He will have some extra assistance off the field," he said.
"The other assistant coaches will step up off the field but Sam will be obviously stepping into the head coaching role over the next three weeks in Greg's absence."
As part of the suspension Dreyer cannot enter the coaches box or Swans' rooms pre or post game however is still able to attend games in a non-official role.
Rogerson confirmed that Dreyer would continue to be in attendance over the next couple of weeks but would be watching from afar.
"Greg will certainly be attending the games in a non-official capacity and watching from the sidelines," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.