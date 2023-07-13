The Daily Advertiser
Griffith coach Greg Dryer has been handed a three week suspension by the AFL Riverina tribunal

Updated July 13 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 11:55am
Griffith coach Greg Dreyer has been handed down a three week suspension by the AFL Riverina tribunal.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

