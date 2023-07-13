Albury Thunder chase crucial victory to boost finals hopes

Albury are looking to get them back inside Group Nine's top five when they make their biggest trip of the season.
The Thunder have lost their last three games to drop to sixth, one win behind fifth spot.
After a positive start against Gundagai last week, things unravelled in the second half.
Captain Lachlan Munro is looking for a more controlled performance against Young, who are also coming off a loss, at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
"We were pretty good in the first half, pretty calm, but in the second half our discipline was pretty ordinary - the penalty count would have been massive - we gave them plenty of piggybacks down the field," Munro said.
"In the back end of the game they got a couple of good tries, we lost our cool a bit, tried to force our attack a bit and that's something we've spoken about at training.
"We have to stay a bit more calm and play a little bit more eyes-up footy."
Injuries haven't been kind to the Thunder but they've shown they are more than competitive this season after narrow losses to Temora and Tumut before slipping up against Gundagai.
With three games to play, as well as two byes, Munro is eyeing off at least two wins to give themselves the best chance of making the top five.
"I think we can pull something together against Young but it's kind of getting to the stage where we need to win at least two of the next three games to get back in that finals race," he said.
"Injuries aren't helping us but I think we can still get there in the end."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
