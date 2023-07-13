Wanderers careful not to let ladder position slip as finals draw near

Hoping to return to the field on Saturday after last week's washout, Wagga City Wanderers are looking to remain strong into the back end of the season.
Co-captain Kyle Yeates said they've looked for the silver linings in the washout, though he's hopeful to return to the field as soon as possible.
"It doesn't impact us much, we're looking at rescheduling it now," Yeates said.
"It's not the ideal time to have had a week off, we haven't had a lot of training sessions with the weather as well, so it's all been off for a while, but that could be a good thing because we've had a few niggling injuries as well, it's a bit of a reset halfway through the season."
The team has been substituting on-field training sessions with indoor runs, though they don't have the same impact as they would on-field.
Playing the bottom placed Canberra White Eagles on Saturday, Yeates said his team will go into the game confident.
Hoping to redeem themselves after a poor performance against Yoogali a fortnight ago, the team needs to go in hard every week for the remainder of the season.
"We're pretty confident, we are for most games this season, we didn't go too good against Yoogali but we know they're a top side and we can bounce back, we don't want to read into that loss too much," he said.
"We're looking to put on strong performances every week, last year we were really strong in the middle of the season like we have been this year, and then we started to fall off at the back end.
"We're all aware that every game counts and we cant let one bad game turn into two.
"There was a bit of pressure last year that we lost one then we had to win the next one and had to win the next one, so I think while we're in a position of relative comfort right now, it's important we keep winning so we don't get into that must win stage until finals."
Though confident they can get a win, Yeates said they won't go into the game cocky, with the competition this season incredibly close.
Complimenting their competitors for the level of play they've had this season, he said there's a real feeling that anyone could find themselves a winner on the right day.
Wanderers currently sit third on the ladder behind Yoogali and Queanbeyan.
Wagga City Wanderers play Canberra White Eagles at Gissing Oval on Saturday at 2:15pm.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
