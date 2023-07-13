Get a load of what to get up to this weekend.
All-ages bingo is the best bet for whiling away an hour from 2pm at the Wagga City Library.
You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Young artists can find a new use for paper in sculptures at the Wagga Art Gallery holidays camp at 10am. Teens explore digital animation on their phone and bring simple sketches to life at 1pm.
The magic of Dr Seuss's The Cat in the Hat comes to life on the Civic Theatre stage not once, but twice. See civictheatre.com.au for details and to book.
A winter family movie fills in the afternoon at Wagga City Library as part of Festival of W. It's a great stop before or after scouting around the festival. Movie starts at 5pm.
UK music commentator Sandy Burnett is all about jazz at this month's instalment of the Riverina ADFAS lecture series, which covers the early years of jazz from its very beginnings and early recordings through to the start of World War II. Book through trybooking.com/CHTCM and head to the Riverina Conservatorium of Music on Simmons Street at 5.30pm for a 6pm start.
Head on out to Oura to scout some beautiful hand and homemade goods at the church markets.
There's more on the arts agenda with the ADFAS interest day offering a classical music crash course at the Riverina Conservatorium of Music. Guest lecturer Sandy Burnett has worked as music director for the Royal Shakespeare Company, the National Theatre and in the core team of presenters on BBC Radio 3. He leads a quick but deep dive into classical music from 9am to 4pm, in a relaxed day to learn and ask more about the beautiful genre. Tickets from Trybooking.
Lisa's Rainbow Day will take over The Piazza, transforming the Baylis Street arcade into a buzzing haven of coffee, face painting, live music, food, a lucky dip, and a mega raffle.
Take off to Tarcutta for a leisurely drive and a great range at the village's monthly markets at the Soldiers Memorial Hall. There will be plenty of home-grown products, plants and jewellery and more on offer. Curb your hunger with a barbecue, sandwiches, cakes and drinks available for purchase.
There is a massive day ahead for racegoers with the Narrandera Cup. This year's cup carries the added attraction of eligibility for the $2 million Big Dance later in the year and the carrot has drawn nominations from across NSW and northern Victoria, so it's looking like their biggest and best cup day ever.
Temora Kangaroos will celebrate the most successful day in the club's history at Nixon Park. It was this season 10 years ago that Temora had five teams represented on Farrer League grand final day, coming out premiers in three of the deciders.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Ross Smith Drive, off Holbrook Road, for the Up and Down run at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
The National Art Glass Gallery opens the doors on its Mid-Winter Celebration of Glass with light refreshments and speakers at 2pm. Two new exhibitions are welcomed at the gallery with an address by arts advocate, curator and writer Meredith Hinchcliffe and a preview of artwork commissions with talks by artists Elizabeth Kelly and Sarah Goffman. Free to attend, but bookings essential through waggaartgallery.com.au.
Swooners will be thrilled at the offerings at The Ambo Gallery from 6.30pm with the gang behind the Riverina Readers Festival hosting its Romantic Evening of Books. Bestselling romance authors Karina May, Clare Fletcher and Emma Grey, as well as children's author Brooke Hill, will speak about their stories, path to publishing and what they have the most fun with. Tickets are limited and available from civictheatre.com.au.
Thousands of bargain hunters will stream through the showground gates to sniff out a good buy at the annual Wagga Swap Meet. More than 900 stallholders will have everything from obscure keys and car parts to records and plants spread right across the Bourke Street showgrounds. Entry is $5 and hot food, drinks and ATMs will be available on the site.
Take a trip and ride the rails at Willans Hill between 10am and 2.30pm. A lap of the miniature railway at the Wagga Botanic Gardens will set a person back $4, with passes to be purchased at the ticket window at the station.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
