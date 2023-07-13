NORTHERN Jets coach Jack Harper is keen for his team to show they belong up the top end of the Farrer League ladder with a victory over The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday.
The second-placed Jets boast the best percentage in the Farrer League but are yet to beat a top-three opponent since their round one win over Marrar.
The Jets have piled on some big scores against teams in the bottom half of the ladder but have come up marginally short in their most recent tests against the Bombers and Magpies.
The Jets went down to the undefeated Magpies by nine points at Victoria Park earlier in the year, and were overrun by Marrar at Ariah Park a fortnight ago, losing by three points.
The performances can hardly be deemed massive failures but Harper wants the Jets to legitimise their premiership claims against TRYC at Ardlethan Sportsground on Saturday.
"We just want to know that we can play against the best sides and the top sides, which I think we can but we're yet to prove it," Harper said.
"If we come away with the W this weekend then it will instill a fair bit of confidence into our boys and we can hit the finals series at full tilt."
Harper said the focus was to find some consistency with their football because he believes the Jets best is certainly good enough to challenge the top teams.
"In all honesty, we just want to put a consistent performance together where we continue our good form, which has sort of been a little bit ordinary against other top sides, The Rock and Marrar, previously and just to play some consistent footy on our terms would be a massive confidence booster heading into the end of the year," he said.
"(The close losses to TRYC and Marrar) that's the frustrating part. We've only just been beaten by a kick or two and we haven't really played that well, or to our standards.
"If we can play to our game plan and ruthlessness, I think we'll be ok."
The Jets will end a seven-year finals drought this year and strive to win the club's first senior premiership since 2007.
Their main challengers, TRYC and Marrar, have a lot more finals experience so the opportunity to experience another big game, a top of the table clash, is something Harper believes will certainly benefit his team.
"Absolutely. We are probably the more inexperienced side in the top four at the minute and that was a massive focus for us in the pre-season, to surround our core young blokes with some experience, some composed older heads, which we thought we did and I think it worked out really well," he said.
"But now we've got to get everything clicking together and when we're under the pump in those high pressure situations to deliver and execute on what we want to achieve."
TRYC will go into the game with the focus of getting their 12th straight win, one that would secure the Magpies the minor premiership.
Harper admits a win would be nice to keep their slim minor premiership chances alive but explained that's not their main focus.
"It is a focus I guess you could say but ultimately you just want to win this weekend," he said.
"We're not looking too far ahead at the minor premiership or anything like that.
"We just want to win, put in a good performance against The Rock and then hopefully when we see them later on in the year in the finals, we can really stick it to them again and maybe they might be second guessing themselves if we get the W this weekend."
The Jets don't plan on making any wholesale changes to the team that defeated Charles Sturt University by 31 points last Saturday.
Ryan Cox is expected to come back in after missing the win over the Bushpigs due to concussion.
Jack Fisher will miss again with his hamstring injury, while the Jets are likely to take the conservative approach with Sam Fisher in the knowledge they have the bye the following week.
