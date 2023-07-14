Barry Holloway finds himself in an interesting position.
He is organising one of the biggest swap meets in the country, despite having never been to one himself.
"It's a new experience for me ... I helped out last year with the setup, but I've never actually been to a swap meet," Mr Holloway said.
"I used to think it was mostly car parts, but it's not - it's all wares.
"I'm looking forward to it ... I'll be working the gate, but I'm still going to have a good time."
The Wagga Annual Swap Meet has been running for more than 25 years and hosted by the local branch of Classic & Historic Automobile Club of Australia (CHACA). Mr Holloway is its current president.
"We're having a car display too - hopefully we'll get a good roll up with that," he said.
"We've got a good crowd coming ... people from country people from all over the country who do the circuits."
This year, it will bring more than 600 stalls from across the country to trade everything from car parts and bric-a-brac to antiques and dolls.
Historically, it has been the biggest swap meet in NSW, and the third biggest in the country.
Proceeds from the event are donated to locally-operating charities and causes. This year, donations will be made to Cycling Without Age, Sisters Housing and the Light Horse Statue.
The Wagga Annual Swap Meet is open to the public at Wagga Showground on Sunday July 16 from 7am to 3pm.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
