Wagga Annual Swap Meet gathers classic cars and curios

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated July 14 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
Barry Holloway is keen to go to his first Wagga Swap Meet at Wagga Showgrounds this weekend. Picture by Les Smith
Barry Holloway is keen to go to his first Wagga Swap Meet at Wagga Showgrounds this weekend. Picture by Les Smith

Barry Holloway finds himself in an interesting position.

