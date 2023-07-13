Wagga Art Gallery has announced new exhibitions and talks at the National Art Glass Gallery.
Two new exhibitions will feature artists Elizabeth Kelly and Sarah Goffman, whose work ties in with the gallery's theme this year Green 2023.
Elizabeth Kelly's exhibition Glasshouse/Greenhouse - Maison de Veree Verte features a large walk-in greenhouse, produced using recycled glass tiles.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Kelly said work references a warming planet and sustainable art practice.
"For the last decade my practice has been about reusing materials... now I am focusing on using found glass to build this kind of artwork" she said.
Sarah Goffman's Precious presents a series of new works responding to selected artworks from the National Art Glass Collection.
Goffman's work challenges audiences to rethink and revalue plastic in the context of a climate emergency.
"Just as glass is deemed precious, so too is plastic - sourced from fossil fuels it is also finite and malignant to the planet's health," she said.
Wagga Wagga Art Gallery Director Dr Lee-Anne Hall said: "These two new glass exhibitions are part of our GREEN 2023 year of environmentally focused programs.
"I hope the exhibitions generate local and wider conversations in response to the value placed on our planet's resources."
The Mid-Winter Celebration of Glass will include artist talks from Elizabeth Kelly and Sarah Goffman, plus an address by Meredith Hinchliffe AM, advocate for the arts, freelance curator and writer.
The event will be held on Saturday 15 July from 2pm at the National Art Glass Gallery.
Visit Wagga Art Gallery's website for more information and bookings.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.