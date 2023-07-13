Legacy has burned brightly for generations as the key charity looking after veterans' families
Now as the organisation celebrates its 100th year, that flame will take physical form in an international torch relay, which is set to travel through Wagga next month.
The relay will be a family affair for the Lancasters.
Catherine Lancaster will be marching for her deceased husband John, joined by her daughter Joan and son Martin as bearers and daughter Phillipa as a volunteer.
John Lancaster was the first Vietnam veteran made president of the Wagga Legacy branch in the early 80s.
"It's a nice little tribute to our dad," Joan said. "Particularly when you think about how it has continued to evolve over the last century.
The relay began on April 23 in Pozieres, France, and will makes its way through London before arriving in Australia.
The Australian leg began in Perth before moving to Adelaide, Darwin and then down the East Coast of Australia to Canberra, across to Wagga, Mildura and Hobart before finishing in Melbourne.
On Thursday, the torch was in Newcastle before heading south towards Sydney.
When it arrives in Wagga on August 3, 30 participants with connections to Legacy and the defence force will carry the torch through the city from the Botanic Gardens to Legacy House
Former Legacy Wagga president, and torchbearer, Fred Hazelwood said this made them feel connected to the journey of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and Legacy over the last century.
"I grew up on a soldier settlers property out near Wantabadgery and saw how the ladies of vets suffered because their husbands were suffering from post traumatic stress disorder," he said.
"We're very proud to be carrying on the work of our fathers and grandfathers."
Carol Rokay has been a beneficiary of Legacy since her husband - a Vietnam veteran - passed away in 1992 aged 42.
She said she'd stuck with Legacy because they had continued to support veterans from controversial or "forgotten" wars.
"I think the Vietnam veterans were treated very poorly ... and not only Vietnam, but Malaysia, Korea, and so on," she said.
"I think this is a recognition of all those brothers and sisters who were not given the credit they deserve.
"Legacy helped us a great deal when the girls were younger ... they're going to walk behind me in memory of their dad."
Forty volunteers will support the torchbearers in their journey across the city. A number of these will be drawn directly from the rank and file of the local RAAF.
Flight Sergeant David Slowiak said it was important for the ADF to return the support Legacy had given them over the past 100 years.
"We'll have about 16 volunteers ... I think at least one person will be accompanying each torchbearer, then to assist with the changeover," he said.
"They've given support to defence members over the years, since 1923.
"If you're in the military and you don't support organisations like this, you've got to wonder what you're doing."
Legacy Club of Wagga legatee Jan Scoble has been the primary organiser of the event at the local level. She said it was momentous for local legatees.
"The centenary is very important to legatees. The fact it's been in existence for 100 years, and it's pretty much the only charity that cares for veterans families," she said.
"The charity has changed a lot. We care for families of veterans who've lost their health, not only veterans who've lost their lives.
"We have beneficiaries whose husbands have lost their health who will be marching in the relay ... our work is ongoing."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser.
