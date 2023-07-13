The Daily Advertiser
Legacy torch bearers to honour lost loved ones in international relay

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
July 14 2023 - 8:00am
Wagga Legacy president Doug Conkey, torch bearer Jan Scoble, Flight Sergeant David Slowiak and Wagga mayor Dallas Tout. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Legacy president Doug Conkey, torch bearer Jan Scoble, Flight Sergeant David Slowiak and Wagga mayor Dallas Tout. Picture by Les Smith

Legacy has burned brightly for generations as the key charity looking after veterans' families

