An ambitious redevelopment plan more than 10 years has applied to begin demolition works in central Wagga.
The application lodged on behalf of developer Damasa asks leave to to demolish existing structures at 80-82 Murray Street, 187 Morgan Street, and 176 Forsyth St.
Following the demolition, Damasa would create new interim parking for construction work on the $180m Civitas centre.
Damasa director Manual Donebus said they'd accelerated this step of the process after the tenant at Murray St vacated.
"It's still in the planning phase for stage 3 ... we've decided rather than re-let it, we're going to provide some more amenities with temporary additional parking," he said.
"It depends how quick council process it, but I've got the contract standing by, and once it's processed, we'll get stuck straight into demolition.
"We've given council a heads up, and engaged with them already about this. They see the benefit, so I don't foresee any difficulties."
The Civitas project has already had two development applications pass council with a minimum of fuss given the scale of the project.
Conversations around the development began 10 years ago, but were drawn into the public spotlight after Damasa asked for zoning changes that would reclassify community land, rezone private land, increase building heights from a maximum of 16 metres to 35 metres and remove the floor space ratio provisions.
One of the concerns expressed at the time were what would happen to parking in the area when an estimated 250 workers turned up to the site. This application offers a response in the form of 148 temporary parking spaces.
If completed according to plan, Civitas would see 180 residential apartments, 13 three-storey townhouses and new retail and office spaces.
Stage one of the redevelopment saw the erection of commercial space, the Enixus bulding.
Stage two of the project is scheduled to begin in the coming months will add parking and more office space to the site.
The demolition and carpark will prepare the site for stage 3, which Mr Donebus said would be submitted to council in the coming months.
"In stage 3, there'll be 66 apartments and 8 townhouses, but there's still stages four, five and six which will add more residential and commercial space," he said.
"There will be higher and lower end apartments, as well as a range of one, two three and dour bedroom options."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
