Brandon Demmery will look to extend his championship lead at this weekend's fourth round of the Supersport 300 series at Morgan Park in Queensland.
Although having a healthy 25-point lead at the top of the standings, Demmery said that he was still going to be on the attack for the last couple of rounds.
"We are still going to try and win a couple of races for the rest of the year," he said.
"Fortunately the guy that will probably be the strongest here this weekend is a fair way behind me in the championship.
"He had a bit of a crap run at the last round, so he is a fair way behind me and that might help me out a bit.
"If I can walk away this weekend with a similar championship lead to we've got now we'll be really happy and pretty comfortable for the rest of the year.
"But we've got to get through this weekend first."
Demmery was feeling confident ahead of the weekend and was hopeful of achieving at least a couple of podium place finishes.
"We tested here a couple of weeks ago and the lap times were competitive," he said.
"We weren't great and we weren't bad but we are still going to have to find a bit of pace here this weekend in practice on Friday.
"I think we should be right for a couple of podiums and hopefully a few wins."
It's been a couple of years since Demmery last competed at Morgan Park but he noted that some recent track resurfacing should level the playing field this weekend.
"The last time we were here was probably 2018 or 2019," he said.
"So it's been a few years but there's been some resurfacing work done over the last few months at the track.
"It's a bit of a new challenge for everybody being at this round as a lot of people haven't ridden the new surface.
"We obviously got to test here the other week which was good and we learnt a lot and are really comfortable on the track now.
"The places we were struggling in the past we've made some big gains and now we are more comfortable there than we've ever been so I think we're on for some results.
"But everyone is going to be racing on the same racetrack and they are all going to find the pace."
