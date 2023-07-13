The Daily Advertiser
Brandon Demmery will look to extend his 25-point lead in the Supersport 300 championship

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 13 2023 - 12:30pm
Brandon Demmery will look to extend his championship lead at Morgan Park. Picture from Yamaha Motor Australia
Brandon Demmery will look to extend his championship lead at this weekend's fourth round of the Supersport 300 series at Morgan Park in Queensland.

