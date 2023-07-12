The Daily Advertiser
Rivalea announces $20 million upgrade for Corowa's piggery

By Beau Greenway
July 13 2023 - 6:33am
Rivalea has announced a $20 million investment for its Corowa piggery. Picture supplied
Upgrades to growing sheds and improvements to reduce the risk of disease are part of a $20 million investment into Corowa's piggery.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

