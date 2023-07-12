Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions until repair work is carried on the Sturt Highway just west of Wagga.
A reduced speed limit has been introduced on a 500-metre section of the highway, between the San Isidore turn-off and entry to Pomingalarna Reserve, for the safety of motorists.
The current 100km/h speed limit will be reduced to 80km/h along this stretch of the road.
Transport for NSW said the reduced speed limit will remain in place at all times while work is carried out to repair the road surface.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said the work is for the resurfacing of the strip of road following damage caused by ongoing wet weather.
"Repairs are expected to start next week and Transport for NSW will provide updates as the repair plan is formed," the spokesperson said.
"This work follows heavy patching completed late last year.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control."
