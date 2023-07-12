The Daily Advertiser
Disruptions likely as work set for Sturt Highway, west of Wagga

By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 12 2023 - 7:35pm, first published 3:28pm
The speed limit will be reduced along a 500-metre stretch of the Sturt Highway, west of Wagga, to allow for road resurfacing works. Picture by Wagga City Council
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions until repair work is carried on the Sturt Highway just west of Wagga.

