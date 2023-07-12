Despite the cold chill on Wednesday morning residents at The Rock noticed smoke coming from the landfill caused by hot ashes in the green waste.
According to the residents, there has been smoke wafting off the landfill on Lockhart the Rock Road for the past three or so days.
A spokesperson for Lockhart Shire Council said it was aware of rubbish smouldering at The Rock landfill.
"I am given to understand that it has been caused by hot ashes picked up in the roadside green bin collection," the spokesperson said.
"The Rural Fire Service has been notified and the situation is contained and under control.
"There are no hazardous materials involved and the landfill remains operational at this stage."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
