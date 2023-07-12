The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken believes the carrot of the Farrer League minor premiership gives the Magpies plenty to play for at Ardlethan on Saturday.
The undefeated Magpies will take on Northern Jets in just the second top of the table clash of the season.
TRYC are two games clear of the Jets on the ladder and Aiken concedes the minor premiership will be all but theirs with a win at Ardlethan on Saturday.
"All it does for us, to be honest, is give us an opportunity to finish on top," Aiken said of this week's game.
"If we win this week, we go three games clear on top and it gives us that opportunity to finish on top possibly and that's our goal at the moment, to keep ticking the boxes from one week to the next.
"We've still got CSU, Coly, North Wagga, East Wagga, we've still got to get through those four games after that and there's a lot of footy to be played before we focus on those sort of things."
The last five Farrer League premierships have been won by the minor premier.
Aiken has been involved in enough finals series to know how big of an advantage a top-spot finish can be.
"It depends on how you're side is going and how it's travelling at that time of the year but it's definitely got to be a bonus because it freshens blokes up, you can train on the Saturday and go and watch the game. It freshens you up physically and mentally," he said.
"It's definitely got to be an advantage but I've seen plenty of sides and been apart of a side that's come from fifth and played every week of the finals and got through to a grand final and won it so it can be done.
"You've just got to be playing the right footy at the right time and the other team's only got to be off 10 per cent or whatever and you can get it done.
"It does have to be an advantage, you would be fresher in the body, your blokes would probably be better prepared and you haven't just come off a game, it can turn into a long season when you're playing every week plus finals."
While a virtual minor premiership guarantee is the prize for the Magpies if successful on Saturday, Aiken is also keen to get a second gauge of themselves against the Jets.
"Obviously we get to test ourselves against the other top side in the competition," he said.
"The Jets have obviously been flying, I guess, up until the last couple of weeks. No one's really got near them to be honest.
"Marrar got them a couple of weeks ago and it was a pretty hard fought contest and then on the weekend, they were obviously missing a couple of important players and they obviously didn't play as good of footy as they have been.
"They have been playing predominantly against the lower-tiered sides. They were blowing them away. Whether there's much to read into there, I don't know.
"They had some key personnel out but they still had a lot of their key midfielders and Matt Wallis playing. They moved Brad McKinnon from down back to forward and he obviously played well, he kicked four.
"It's hard one to read into to be honest."
The big thing Aiken took from their nine-point win over the Jets earlier in the year was matching their spread from the contest.
"We learnt a lot from when we played them last time. Their midfield is obviously exceptional and they get a lot of drive from their midfield, the likes of Haddrill, Jones and Lucas," he said.
"They're a massive component to their outfit, they give them drive and their spread from stoppages is exceptional. As soon as the footy leaves they're on their bike, whether they're winning it or not.
"That's probably the one thing we didn't match up well with them in the early parts of that game. Their spread from the stoppage was a lot better than ours and we've been working on that really hard since then and we don't always get it right but that's probably the one thing for us as a core group, like midfield especially, we need to be really good at that this week because they've got a lot of their drive from that."
