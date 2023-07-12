Almost every single night residents in Wagga's southern suburbs are forced to endure a group of bandits regularly hooning around on dirt bikes, on busy roads, over bitumen and along paths at all hours.
It is an occurrence some say has been happening for years, but in recent weeks, it has gotten so bad they are prepared to fight for something to be done once and for all before someone gets seriously injured.
Tolland resident Trish Connor has witnessed the bikes zooming past on several occasions, often without helmets, riding in the dark without headlights on unregistered bikes and going at dangerous speeds.
"They fly up here (Red Hill Road) and we have little kids here riding their bikes," she said.
"It's the same group of people every time and they often don't wear a helmet.
"We've called the police but often by the time they get here they're already gone."
Ms Connor said her young grandchildren, who live in Glenfield Park, had been out playing last week and were almost hit by one of the riders.
"They're getting more prevalent now and it's increased," she said.
"It's frustrating for us and we are concerned that either one of them is going to get killed, or they're going to kill someone else.
"I would hate to be the person who hits one of them because I would have to live with that but they obviously don't care."
The bikes have been sighted in Tolland, Bourkelands, Glenfield Park and Kooringal, with riders often caught breaking the law.
"They're out of control and something needs to be done," Ms Connor said.
"There's probably half a dozen getting around, there's four different bikes that we know of."
Aside from safety concerns, the noise of the bikes has caused distress for many.
"They wake you up, at one point one of the neighbours was being woken up every morning at 5am by the bikes."
Many residents have now gotten CCTV footage of the bikes which they will be handing to the police.
Fellow Tolland resident Jodie Mitchell said it used to be a common occurrence on the weekends, but now the bikes are getting around almost every night.
"It can be at any time right through the night and even into the morning, she said.
"They don't slow down. They always have hoodies on and their heads covered up so you can't really see their faces.
"They get around in the nighttime with no headlights and wearing dark clothing.
"I saw one with a pillion passenger come out of the Glenfield Road and Dalman Parkway roundabout not long ago."
Ms Mitchell said police have been trying to get the perpetrators for some time now, and she is hoping that with the help of residents, it won't be long before they do.
Attempts by The Daily Advertiser to contact police for a response went unreturned on Wednesday.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
