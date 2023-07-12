The Daily Advertiser
Residents fed-up with motorbike bandits getting around Wagga suburbs

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 12 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
Tolland's Trish Connor said she has seen bikes flying up and down Red Hill Road for the past few years, often driven by riders without helmets and with no headlights on in the dark. Picture by Madeline Begley
Almost every single night residents in Wagga's southern suburbs are forced to endure a group of bandits regularly hooning around on dirt bikes, on busy roads, over bitumen and along paths at all hours.

