Win a confidence boost for Scorchers ahead of tough game

An improved individual effort and performance from all players created a much better team atmosphere for the Scorchers this weekend, which lead to a win they're hoping to replicate when they return to Canberra on Saturday.
Returning from injury, co-captain Niranjan Gupte said it was a well deserved win for the side.
"Everyone individually stepped up, they took more of an individual responsibility to get their job done, beat their individual player, that sort of thing, and it translated to a 5-2 win," Gupte said.
Hoping to see that intensity carry into this weekend's game against Central, Gupte said his side can't be discounted against who he believes is the best team in the competition.
"You can see in some of the players as well, how their confidence has lifted, they really believe in themselves and I think moving forward that's something that individually we can all take forward, that confidence that we can own that field," he said.
Expecting this week's game will rest heavily on who can win one-on-one contests, Gupte said maintaining energy and keeping to their game plan is more important than ever.
"I think that's what it's going to come down to, we've got a pretty good structure and game plan, and we've seen that when we stick to it, we really can match it with the top teams," he said.
"It's just that one quarter where if we drop our heads, and individually don't take full responsibility for certain moments that we suffer.
"If we can hold on for a full 60 minutes, take on full responsibility individually to get the job done then it should hopefully translate into a win again this week."
With improved self-belief and confidence, Gupte said the feeling is positive among the cohort.
Likely to be missing a handful of players this weekend due to unavailability, Gupte isn't concerned with the changing team.
Confident in the depth they have within the club, he said building as a squad since the start of the year means they'll have no issue bringing players into the team if needed.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
