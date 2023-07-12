Wagga Cycling Club's Titus Madeley is hoping to continue his strong start to the Tour de Riverina at this Sunday's Geoff Dixon Memorial.
Hosted by Albury Wodonga Cycling Club, the memorial will be the third leg of the five-race series.
Madeley currently holds a seven-point lead following the opening two rounds after claiming a sixth-place finish in the Raymond Jarratt Classic back in February while he took out the last race in Griffith.
The 17-year-old was hoping to continue his solid recent run and achieve a competitive result this Sunday.
"Hopefully I can go back-to-back and everything goes my way," Madeley said.
"But we will see what happens on the day."
Madeley's victory in the Dean Carter Memorial came at the end of April and he admitted that he's spent quite a bit of time on the operating table since that impressive win.
"I've had a couple more surgeries unfortunately," he said.
"It's just been some work on ongoing issues and some things that have happened in the past that have started to build up and had to be sorted out.
"It started to become too urgent to keep ignoring them and I've had a couple of little pins taken out of my leg and my collarbone.
"It was a fairly solid surgery and then obviously my face was an ongoing issue with that opening up again after the race in Griffith."
This will be Madeley's first time competing in the Geoff Dixon Memorial and he admitted that he isn't entirely sure what to expect this weekend.
"This is my first time going out to the Albury one," he said.
"I get to see what it's like and will then have that experience under my belt.
"I've had a look online and had a look at a couple of videos but that's about it to be honest."
There are expected to be 40-50 riders taking part this weekend and Madeley said that anybody could win on the day and there were no pre-race favourites.
After surging to the lead of the series following his win in Griffith, Madeley admitted it means that he can ride defensively in the next couple of events.
"The fact that I'm leading now means that I can ride to defend where I am," he said.
"I don't have to take any crazy risks or do anything stupid that could wreck my ride."
