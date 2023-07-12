The Daily Advertiser
Tour de Riverina series leader Titus Madeley is looking forward to competing at this Sunday's Geoff Dixon Memorial

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 12 2023 - 5:30pm
17-year-old Titus Madeley is looking forward to this weekend's Geoff Dixon Memorial in Albury. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Wagga Cycling Club's Titus Madeley is hoping to continue his strong start to the Tour de Riverina at this Sunday's Geoff Dixon Memorial.

