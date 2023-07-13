BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
With its striking street appeal, this feature property is a testament to contemporary design, quality, and charm.
With inviting spaces, the sophisticated details and thoughtful touches can be fully absorbed and appreciated. The epitome of modern living, this remarkable home has stunning high ceilings which create a sense of spaciousness.
The top quality finishes showcase exquisite craftsmanship, while the herringbone flooring adds a touch of elegance.
The free flowing floor plan promotes seamless movement and social interaction, making it ideal for gatherings. Comprising four bedrooms, the master has a twin walk-in robe and an ensuite . A separate study offers those who work from home a private space, or a homework area.
A designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone benches, two pack cabinetry and a walk in pantry. Plantation shutters top off a serene neutral palette, and ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling throughout will keep you comfortable.
With two expansive living areas, there is also an outdoor dining area with a sparkling inground pool. The oversized double garage has extra space for the trailer with rear yard access.
Located in the Gobbagombalin Estate, the home is only minutes to CSU, the new primary school, and a short drive to Wagga's CBD.
