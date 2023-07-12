Levy selected to represent Football NSW in Hiroshima

Wagga's Alethea Levy is packing her bags ready to play for Football NSW at the HiFA Peace Memorial 2023 International Tournament in Japan.
Levy was selected for the side alongside a high performance junior soccer players from across the state to participate in the tournament which features sides from across Japan.
Developing well this season through her Young League One side, Levy was invited to play in a Football Australia elite match earlier this year, where she made sure to get her name and face in the minds of selectors.
"It was a really great experience to be able to play with the Football Australia coaches and junior Matildas, it was definitely a big opportunity that helped lead to this," Levy said.
"You never know who is watching, I know some of the girls that I played with in that elite game are going to Japan, so it's a better connection and a great experience for us."
The team will be in Hiroshima for eight days, flying out and staying together for the whole trip.
Her first time travelling with a team without either of her parents, Levy said she's excited for what she's anticipating will be an elite-like experience.
"We're going to Hiroshima for eight days, and we'll also be there for the anniversary of the bombing which will be a special experience as well," she said.
"In the competition we'll play six round games and then finals."
On top of the experience of playing against high level Japanese teams, Levy said she'll also need to adjust to a new playing environment.
"It's a lot of games, and it'll be quite hot there as well, which we take a bit of getting used to," she said.
Playing against some of the country's best, including the national 15's, Hiroshima Prefecture Select 16's, and Nagasaki Prefecture Select 16's, Levy is excited for what experience playing against high level players will bring her.
She's also looking forward to competing against sides with different playing styles to what she is used to seeing in Australia.
Familiar with some of her teammates already, she's hoping their off-field bond will be useful in game.
"It definitely helps with the way we play on the field, it's going to be a very different style of football in Japan, they'll just play in a completely different way, so knowing each other helps with just the flow of everything on and off the field," she said.
As she continues to excel in soccer, Levy said she's hoping to continue to earn opportunities such as this.
With aspirations to pursue a career in soccer, she'll continue to jump on every chance she can get to work on her game.
"These opportunities, they don't come around to everyone every day, but when they do come, it's definitely surprise," she said.
The Football NSW team will meet next week for their first training session together in Sydney.
They'll train together for a month before they fly to Japan in early next month for the competition, which kicks off August 3.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
