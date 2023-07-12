The Daily Advertiser
Levy selected to represent Football NSW in Hiroshima

Tahlia Sinclair
July 12 2023 - 5:00pm
Alethea Levy has been selected to represent Football NSW at the HiFA Peace Memorial 2023 International Tournament in Japan. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga's Alethea Levy is packing her bags ready to play for Football NSW at the HiFA Peace Memorial 2023 International Tournament in Japan.

