This charming traditional House of the Week offers an exceptional blend of character, comfort and convenience - a true gem of Junee.
With its wrap-around verandah, high ceilings, polished timber boards and plantation shutters, this home exudes an inviting atmosphere of timeless elegance.
"It's just an absolute charmer," selling agent Jenna Pollard said.
"The home truly wins hearts. It has a beautiful address, a magical outlook, the gardens are established, and has a stunning facade - it is a love affair"
The home's three bedrooms are havens of tranquility; the master suite boasts a wall of robes and a large sash window with shutters, while the second bedroom also features generous storage.
The formal lounge room, a sanctuary of relaxation, seamlessly flows into an eat-in kitchen and meals area that offers an enticing view of the well-maintained backyard.
The kitchen is complete with stylish cabinetry, a charming custom window, and easy access to the expansive undercover outdoor zone.
Practical elements include a second toilet in the laundry, an enclosed back verandah, and a well-thought-out floor plan that's ideal for family living.
The outdoor space is appealing, with established gardens, a powered shed and a segregated section with a garden shed.
"It's unique in the fact you can't replicate it. It's federation-era, and homes from that by-gone era don't come long every day so it's a treat for the real estate market," she Jenna said.
Having been on the market for eight weeks, she said it would've sold "ten times over" already bar the fact it's tenanted until February.
"It's a win-win at the same time, because it presents a fantastic opportunity for investors, first home buyers or families," Jenna said.
Those interested in looking at the property have come from all walks of life and lifestyles, and with the property's appeal to all, there isn't anyone this home wouldn't suit.
The current owners are selling because they no longer live in the area, and have decided to reinvest in their current location.
Situated on an 824sqm allotment with rear access and parking for two cars, Jenna said don't miss this chance to secure a unique property that "truly feels like home".
