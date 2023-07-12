Letters: Recognition is the key to a better future

I went to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum information session at the Civic Theatre on Monday night.
The speakers were outstanding. One comment from a speaker suddenly put the Voice into context for me.
It was a reply to a question from the floor: "The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice would be just like any other voice that influences government policy and legislation."
The speaker was referring to all the lobbyists that now greatly influence government.
Lobbyists from energy companies, mining companies, development companies etc. These companies have vested interests in policy to maximise their profits.
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice is a rightful one, as they are the original inhabitants of Australia and the basis of their voice is that of "yindyamarra".
Yindymarra means, as was said many times on Monday night, respect for yourself, respect for others and respect for country.
I cannot see any of the present lobbyists showing respect for any these. If they did, then our iconic species like the koalas would not still be threatened and possibly extinct in a few years.
If yindyamarra were at the basis of the lens Australia governs by, what a much better country Australia would be, what a wonderful future our children and grandchildren would have, because it is not based on exploitation of country and its people.
While I agree in general with your editorial ("It's time to go for Morrison", Daily Advertiser, July 11) you go too softly on the main culprits in the "robodebt robbery".
Kathryn Campbell, then-head of the Department of Social Services, was aware of doubts about the legality of robodebt but instructed her department to implement the scheme regardless.
She was subsequently rewarded with a $900,000 job as a supervisor of the federal government's AUKUS nuclear submarine project.
For Morrison, the deadly robodebt debacle was one of several disasters.
These included the New Zealand Office of Tourism and Sport disaster that brought down a national government, and the infamous "So where the bloody hell are ya?" campaign for Tourism Australia that was widely mocked and derided.
In the Morrison case, there is more than "decency" in question, there is fundamental honesty.
We have been living in someone else's home for so long now we have become delusional in our thinking, proposing that we may, or may not, allow the actual owners to have a say in how to run the household.
It's not our house, people! We are squatters.
