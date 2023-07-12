ON THE PACE: First spots booked for Menangle final

EL CAMINO booked his place at Menangle after overcoming an early mistake to win the 3YO NSW Bred at Young on Tuesday.
After being backed into $1.35 favouritism, El Camino broke shortly after the start but was able to recover to take a 10.4-metre win.
Trainer-driver James McPherson was pleased with the performance.
"He did a little bit wrong galloping out but he went good," McPherson said.
"I was surprised as he galloped in a similar spot at Wagga and he never got back down so I was surprised he got back down so quick.
"He probably only galloped 20 to 30 metres.
El Camino was able to reverse the tables on Mick Danger after finishing third to win a heat last month.
It leaves McPherson on 99 career wins.
Blake Micallef then partnered up with Forbes trainer Jason Gaffney to take out the two-year-old heat.
However Modern Sheen, who was second in last month's final at Menangle, had to survive a protest.
Rodney Coelli fired in an objection after finishing fourth, beaten 5.1 metres, against both Modern Sheen and third placegetter Dun Spruikin, but it was dismissed by the stewards.
Both winners now progress to their respective $30,000 finals at Menangle on August 5.
They are the last finals of the new concept.
McPherson believes the big track should suit.
"I think he will really suit Menangle with the big long straight, he's pretty quick with a really good 400 to 500 metre sprint on him."
****
RIVERINA connections will be chasing group one glory at Albion Park on Saturday.
Riverina-owned mares Fairy Tinkabell and B K Swy will line up in The Golden Girl alongside the Riverin- bred Delightful Angel in the mares feature while Soho Historia will have her first start since winning the Riverina Championships Mare final at Riverina Paceway at Easter.
The Riverina-bred Leap To Fame is chasing back-to-back group one wins after taking out the Rising Sun at Albion Park on Saturday.
He has drawn six in the Sunshine Sprint.
Former Riverina horsemen Cameron Hart, Jason Grimson, Mark Pitt and Jarrod Alchin all have horses across the two races.
Also having his first start for his new stable at Albion Park on Saturday is last-start Wagga winner Bubba Scrub.
After winning two weeks ago for James McPherson, Bubba Scrub has joined Grimson's team.
****
ALBURY trainer Ronny Calleja extended his good run of form with Binalong Week.
The three-year-old was able to take a narrow win to score his first win at start three at Shepparton last week.
It was Calleja's fourth win this season, all of which have come in the past month.
****
WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday.
The first is at 1.23pm.
Young then races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
