ON THE PACE: First spots booked for Menangle final

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
July 12 2023 - 2:00pm
El Camino took out the 3YO NSW Bred Series heat at Young on Tuesday.
EL CAMINO booked his place at Menangle after overcoming an early mistake to win the 3YO NSW Bred at Young on Tuesday.

