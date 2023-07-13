The Pro Patria is now offering Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment to Riverina veterans, with plans to expand the service in Wagga in the future.
TMS treatment is a technique used to treat mental health patients with the likes of depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder using a magnetic field to safely stimulate the under-active part of the brain linked to the condition.
Evidence shows many mental health conditions are linked to under activity in the prefrontal and frontal cortex of the brain, so the magnetic force is used to stimulate the nerve endings to increase activity.
Monarch Mental Health Group psychiatrist Michael Lau psychiatrist has joined forces with Pro Patria, offering the service once monthly.
"I decided to come to Wagga because of my special interest in mental health treatments for rural and remote communities," he said.
"I wanted to take on a challenge and at the same time support my clinicians in Wagga and at the Pro Patria Centre."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The treatment is relatively new to Australia and became available through MediCare in 2021.
"I only offer evidence-based treatment and the evidence for TMS is 50 per cent of remissions, much better than in comparison to medications," Dr Lau said.
"We have quite a few clients come to us for treatment in Wagga, most are ex-military personnel.
"Since we moved to Pro Patria the demand has increased.
"We constantly get hundreds of requests. We constantly struggle to fit people in but we are doing quite well with the new capacity we have."
Wagga veteran and patient Alistair Mills is one of the clients currently using TMS and says he has seen the shift in himself and his colleagues since starting the treatment.
Mr Mills had been a signalman in the Royal Australian Signals Corps and a senior avionics technician for the Royal Australian Air Force.
Just a year ago, Mr Mills was wheelchair-bound due to his diagnosis of debilitating complex symptoms which is attributed to ticks.
"I did a deep dive into how the body works with magnetic flux flows on either side of the heart. It's OMNI directional. I taught myself how different magnetic wavelengths impact the brain function," he said.
"I had quantitative electroencephalography qEEG. We looked at and mapped my brain activity and I could see anomalies and imbalance in neural networks, ones that showed very heavily used neutral networks."
In order to alter his neural depressive pathway patterns, Mr Mills began an array of treatments including low-dose Ketamine IVs, approved CBD oil, lozenges and anticlockwise spun water which he attributes to getting him out of his wheelchair.
"I owe a tremendous amount to Marie Hartley-Jackson who introduced me to anticlockwise spun water, It's actually very powerful stuff. I'm not perfect in any of the therapies, it's just how I do the therapies best I can."
Mr Mills said it has been a relief to see increased access to TMS treatment locally.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.