WAGGA trainer Graham Byatt is keen to see how exciting three-year-old Allaboutroy measures up in Highway grade at Randwick on Saturday.
Allaboutroy has stamped himself as a horse on the rise with two wins from three starts this preparation.
His two impressive Wagga wins were split by a close second to subsequent Rosehill winner Acappella Sun on Wagga Gold Cup day.
With two wins and two minor placings to his name from four race starts, Byatt has decided the time is right to test Allaboutroy in Highway company.
"He's going good. I think it's the time to take him up there," Byatt said.
"It would have been a shame if we would have had to take him to Narrandera instead of giving him his chance. His form to Acappella Sun and that is pretty strong. She was unlucky not to win her last start at Randwick and she won the start before."
Byatt also nominated Allaboutroy for Narrandera on Sunday but it's all systems go for Randwick after sneaking into the field for the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Two Handicap (1200m).
Not only did he make the field but he's drawn ideally in gate three, with Highway queen Amy McLucas to ride and take off three kilograms.
It's Byatt's second Highway runner and he is looking forward to the trip.
"It will be very exciting," he said.
"We're all excited to go, we've drawn a nice gate and it appears to be, talking to Tim Donnelly, it seems to be a very tough field, one of the tougher ones, but it will be good, it will be a good benchmark to know where he's up to.
"If he can run up to that Acappella Sun form, we shouldn't be far away should we? Even things that have been finishing behind him have been coming out and winning races.
"We'll go up there and hopefully do alright. I think I've got the horse near to his best again and I expect him to run well."
Allaboutroy has not raced since winning over 1300m on a heavy 10 at Wagga on June 13. A month between runs should be spot on, according to Byatt.
"That last run at Wagga when he won he was six weeks without a run in between that and I thought he did a great job that day being over the 1300 on a heavy 10 with six weeks without a run," he said.
"I think spacing his runs, being a young horse on his legs is helping him."
Byatt, a former top jumps jockey, purchased the Supido gelding out of a paddock from John Marzol.
His right hand man, Bobby Jessup, brought into the horse as did Wagga's Kade Passlow and a heap of first-time owners. They are all heading to Sydney on Saturday in support.
DOMINANT last-start Corowa winner Wild Irish Rover will also line-up in the Highway on Saturday.
Wild Irish Rover was Geoff Duryea's last winner as a trainer and has now been transferred to the Gary Colvin stable at Wagga.
Wild Irish Rover won by eight lengths at Corowa last start. He has drawn wide and has 60 kilograms at Randwick on Saturday but Colvin will push ahead with the run.
"We're still going to go. There's nothing else on," Colvin said.
"He's a rating 68 now and he's a class two. He went pretty good this week, Geoff filled me with a few things about him and he's in form, I was very happy with his work so I talked to the owners and they're happy to go down."
Leading country jockey Aaron Bullock will take the ride.
Colvin has also accepted Albert The Cat from the Duryea stable and he will start at Wagga on Saturday.
Colvin was happy with to take the pair from the retired Duryea.
"Geoff and me have been pretty close over the years. We used to have a fun rivalry," Colvin said.
ALBURY trainer Ron Stubbs will be looking to cap off an outstanding season with one last metropolitan win on Saturday.
Stubbs has enjoyed an amazing season, registering seven metropolitan winners for the season.
Boss Lady Rocks will be chasing her third when she steps out in the $130,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (1000m) at Flemington.
Boss Lady Rocks has drawn wide in barrier 11 but it matters little down the Flemington straight.
Two-kilogram claiming apprentice Luke Campbell takes the ride, helping Boss Lady Rocks get in with 56.6kg.
The mare has had two starts back this campaign, both in metropolitan grade, and has not been far away in her sixth and fourth-placed finishes.
VICTORIAN visitor Prince Of Helena has been given the top weight for Sunday's $50,000 Narrandera Cup (1600m).
Prince Of Helena has been given a whopping 66 kilograms, with the Joe Pride-trained King Of The Castle close behind with 65kg. From there it drops to The Doctor's Son and Invincible Dash with 60kg.
The fields will be out on Thursday for Narrandera's big day, with fashions on the field and live entertainment to also feature on the day.
A calcutta will be held at Narrandera Exies on Saturday night.
THE weekend's racing is set to have a major influence on the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premierships.
With just five race meetings to go in the season, two of those will be held on the weekend. A six-race card at Wagga on Saturday will be followed by the Narrandera Cup meeting on Sunday.
Talented apprentice Molly Bourke maintains a one-win lead in the jockey's premiership.
Bourke made the move to Sydney to join John O'Shea a month ago but is still clinging on to the lead.
She leads Danny Beasley by one win. Beasley is currently on holidays and will now ride at either meeting over the weekend.
Also in the hunt is Billy Owen and Fiona Sandkuhl, who both share third on 26 wins. Sandkuhl gets a big opportunity this weekend as the only one of the top four riding at both meetings.
Owen misses Wagga's Saturday meeting due to a prior commitment on Iron Will in the Highway at Randwick but will ride at Narrandera on Sunday.
Meantime in the trainer's premiership, Mitch Beer has a three-win margin over Wangaratta's Andrew Dale.
The margin should be enough but both Dale and Beer have big teams nominated for the weekend.
Interestingly enough, Wangaratta trainers hold three of the top six spots in the trainer's premiership.
Craig Weeding is third on 23 wins, while Ben Brisbourne has moved into a share of fifth with 14 wins.
GALLOPS
Saturday: Wagga (TAB)
Sunday: Narrandera (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
