Allaboutroy and Wild Irish Rover to tackle this week's Highway at Randwick

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 12 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 5:25pm
Wagga trainer Graeme Byatt (right) and part-owner Bob Jessup (left) with Allaboutroy ahead of their Highway test at Randwick on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga trainer Graeme Byatt (right) and part-owner Bob Jessup (left) with Allaboutroy ahead of their Highway test at Randwick on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

WAGGA trainer Graham Byatt is keen to see how exciting three-year-old Allaboutroy measures up in Highway grade at Randwick on Saturday.

Local News

