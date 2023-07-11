A bus service connecting Wagga and Tumut will continue to operate for at least another 12 months as the state government looks to gather more data to determine its future.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison this week revealed the weekly day-return service would be one of three across southern NSW to have trials extended.
The trial service, which began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is operated by Goode's Coaches and runs via Adelong and Tarcutta every Wednesday
It enables Tumut commuters to travel to Wagga for essential shopping, medical appointments and recreation.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Aitchison said despite three challenging years with transport interrupted by bushfires, COVID-19 and floods, the trial services had become a lifeline for many.
"Whether for a day of shopping, visiting family and friends or attending an appointment, these services have become a vital link for regional and rural communities," Ms Aitchison said.
"These services also provide connections with other modes of transport to travel to Sydney and other major cities."
Ms Aitchison said community and operator feedback had been invaluable during the trial, but more information was needed about the Tumut-Wagga service.
"We're looking for more data to ensure that we can really get through this post-COVID time," she said.
"The service is being well-used ... and that's why we're going forward with it."
Wagga MP Joe McGirr said while patronage was relatively low at the start, due to COVID, it had increased and the service was an very important connection for people living in Tumut, Adelong and Tarcutta.
"It's providing a very valuable service and I welcome the decision by the government to extend that trial and I encourage people to use the service," Dr McGirr said.
The sentiment was echoed by Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey and Anthony Goode from Goode's Coaches.
Mr Goode said on average there were currently about 14 people using each service and that patronage was increasing each month.
"We've got a lot of regular passengers ... but those numbers are increasing constantly," he said.
The other bus trials that have been extended are the Wyangala to Canberra and Deniliquin to Echuca services.
To view the timetables and book a service, visit transportnsw.info/regional/regional-coach-bus-trials
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.