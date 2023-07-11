The Daily Advertiser
Tumut-Wagga weekly bus service trial extended for 12 months

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated July 12 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 9:35am
Wagga MP Joe McGirr, Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey and NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison announce the 12-month extension of the weekly return bus service between Tumut and Wagga. Picture supplied
A bus service connecting Wagga and Tumut will continue to operate for at least another 12 months as the state government looks to gather more data to determine its future.

