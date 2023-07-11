Two advocates for the Marshalls Creek Bridge widening are celebrating a big win, after the state's minister for regional roads announced it was back on the agenda.
Committee 4 Wagga has conducted extensive research and polling about the futures of the Marshalls Creek and Gobbagombalin bridges, finding the community were overwhelmingly in favour of upgrades to both.
The advocacy group has also argued the traffic lights proposed for either end of the Gobba Bridge - at Travers Street and Old Narrandera Road - would not improve safety or traffic flow on the bridge.
C4W chairman Adam Drummond welcomed Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison's decision to re-prioritise the Marshalls Creek fix over the Gobba Bridge intersection upgrades.
"We met with the minister and Joe McGirr yesterday [Monday], and it was a very productive meeting because the minister seemed interested from our perspective in the community sentiment around both bridges," Mr Drummond said.
"We actually had a tour with the minister as well, and when we stopped at the Marshalls Creek Bridge there were a couple of little traffic incidents that just happened to highlight what the dire need was for that widening.
"We were happy the Marshalls Creek project is back on the agenda, with a much more realistic timeline rather than just the feeling it may not ever be done."
Wagga Labor councillor Dan Hayes has also campaigned for the Marshalls Creek Bridge widening and has called out the former NSW Coalition government a number of times for what he said were undelivered election promises.
Cr Hayes said yesterday's announcement showed the new government was listening to people in the regions and delivering for Wagga.
"The previous government made promises and didn't deliver on them. Now we've got a new government, meeting the people of Wagga, talking to councillors, talking to Dr Joe McGirr - it's very exciting," he said.
"This project was promised five years ago, now we're going to make it happen. For people who have concerns about what a Labor government is doing in the regions - this is what they're doing."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
