MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club (MTC) will be hoping it is a case of third time lucky on Saturday.
Racing NSW have scheduled another race meeting for Wagga this Saturday in the wake of Tuesday's washout.
The MTC was set to hold a seven-race TAB card on Tuesday, a meeting that was transferred from Albury, but it was called off due after overnight rain.
It is the second race meeting in as many weeks that has been transferred to Wagga and then washed out.
A new six-race Sky Two program has been added for Saturday, a day before the showcase Narrandera Cup meeting on Sunday.
Racing NSW explored the possibility of postponing Tuesday's race meeting by 24 hours before settling on a new program on Saturday.
Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) chief steward Liam Martin was pleased to be able to offer up a replacement option for participants.
"Obviously it's trying times at the moment with the weather but when we can get a race meeting in with suitable conditions we will," Martin said.
Stewards conducted inspections of the track on Monday and a horse was galloped on the course. The decision was made to proceed but in the knowledge that any further rain would rule the meeting out.
Martin said the Wagga track was clearly unsuitable for racing on Tuesday.
"It was touch and go (on Monday). (Tuesday) morning it was pretty clear cut off the sections in the home straight," he said.
"We looked at every option possible and there was no options around it."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Leading SDRA trainer Mitch Beer is one of a number of SDRA industry participants that are frustrated by the spate of washed out race meetings.
He believes now is the time to revisit the winter racing schedule in the region and work on a solution that will limit the amount of lost race meetings.
"It's extremely frustrating and hopefully this winter is a wake-up call to the powers that be," Beer said.
"I'm really pushing for things to change and to be better prepared for next winter because there is a good chance it's going to rain again next winter. It's going to rain and all these meetings will be called off with nowhere to go."
Beer said the SDRA would be lost without the Narrandera Race Club.
"Thank god for Narrandera. They are a godsend that club," he said.
"Not only because of their track but they're a great community club that take pride out of being able to take on these meetings.
"I hope they have a ripping day on Sunday."
Nominations for the six-race card at Wagga on Saturday close at 11am on Wednesday (July 12). Acceptances will be taken at 9am on Thursday.
The program features three Benchmark 58 Handicaps, two maiden plates and a class one and maiden over 1600m.
Meantime, Albury's non-raceday trials are still going ahead at this stage next Wednesday, July 19.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.