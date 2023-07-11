Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong big man Jacob Olsson is facing a stint on the sidelines.
Olsson was reported for rough conduct over a dangerous tackle on Leeton-Whitton's Kabe Stockton in last Saturday's 106-point win over the Crows at Ganmain Sportsground.
The tackle has been graded as careless, high contact and high impact and results in a three-game base suspension.
Olsson can take a two-game suspension with an early guilty plea. The Lions have 24 hours to make a decision.
GGGM face sixth-placed Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in a huge Riverina League clash at Ganmain Sportsground on Sunday.
The Lions have Narrandera and Griffith following that.
MORE SPORT NEWS
The 2021 Jim Quinn Medallist, alongside Jerry Maslin, Olsson has long been considered the best ruck in the competition.
He was a late starter this season and has played predominantly deep in attack for GGGM, booting 15 goals from four first grade games.
While Olsson's availability is now in serious doubt, the Lions hope to welcome back Kirk Mahon, Harry Carr, Jack Sase and Connor Krebser for Sunday's clash against the Goannas.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.