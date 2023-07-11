NARRANDERA Race Club is bracing itself for their biggest and best cup ever on Sunday.
Group one-winning Sydney trainers Joe Pride and Clarry Connors both have horses among the 23 nominations for the $50,000 Leeton Toyota Narrandera Showcase Cup (1600m).
This year's Narrandera Cup carries the added attraction of eligibility for the $2 million Big Dance later in the year and the carrot has drawn nominations from across NSW and northern Victoria.
Pride has nominated promising stayer King Of The Castle, a winner of five of his 17 race starts, including two of his last four at midweek city level.
Connors has nominated recent stable addition, the John Singleton-owned Cream Rises, who is a lightly-raced son of Fastnet Rock who was an impressive winner two starts back at Kembla Grange.
The two city visitors are complemented by some experienced and well-performed provincial and country gallopers.
Narrandera Race Club racing manager Michael Bailey expects a high quality and even field to come of the nominations.
"It's definitely going to be the strongest field that we've ever had," Bailey said.
"It will be a full field of 12 plus emergencies, I'd imagine, and it will be a pretty open betting race too by the look of it.
"It will be a good entertaining race and a good betting race."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Bailey said the support of Pride and Connors goes to show the standing of the race nowadays.
"If both of those guys come that will be a story in itself," Bailey said.
"With Clarry's background and Belle Du Jour and the whole thing with Singo, that's a story in itself.
"Joe Pride's a young trainer on the way up. He's getting better and better and you can see what he's trying to do. He's trying to get a good improving horse into the Big Dance and we welcome that.
"It's good competition."
The Narrandera track was rated a soft seven on Tuesday but is expected to keep improving as the week goes on.
"The track's really good. It's been rated as a seven but it doesn't appear like there's any rain of any consequence coming so I'd expect that to improve at least a couple of points by Sunday," Bailey said.
"It would have been to the point where it nearly needed some water, which is a weird thing to say in the current climate. The 12 millimetres that we had the other day was just perfect 10 days out.
"It will be as good as it could possibly be."
The eight-race showcase card attracted 176 nominations in total.
Athena's Lad (Michael Mulholland), Blesk (Peter Maher), Bullet Wing (Ben Brisbourne), Cream Rises (Clarry Connors), Departing Bullet (Paul Niceforo), Easy Road (Craig Weeding), Emperor Of France (Debbie Delphin), Invincible Dash (Nick Olive), King Of The Castle (Joseph Pride), Notabadidea (Clint Lundholm), One Aye (Barbara Joseph, Paul & Matt Jones), Prince Of Helena (Craig Weeding), Ready To Humble (Nick Olive), Ribeauville (Doug Gorrel), Riddlero (Dan McCarthy), Ruban Bleu (Matthew Dale), Scarlet Prince (Mitchell Beer), Sea Of Flames (Michael Mulholland), Sea Treasures (Tony Sergi), She's All In (Barbara Joseph, Paul & Matt Jones), The Doctor's Son (Maddison Collins), Victory At Omaha (Theresa Bateup), Wichita Warrior (Keith Dryden)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.