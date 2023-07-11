An annual festival born from a small group of friends with a mutual love for travelling, bringing in thousands of grey nomads to Wagga every year, has come to a bittersweet end.
The Stone the Crows Festival has been pivotal in uniting like-minded people over 50 for the last decade and has brought in a much-needed economic boost to Wagga every Easter when it is held.
Although the festival remains a cherished and greatly supported event, organisers have had to make the heartbreaking decision to close the chapter due to not being able to renew its lease.
Stone the Crows Festival was founded by friends, Wagga identity Grant Luhrs, Sydney's Jim Haynes and Victoria's Chrissy Eustace.
"I met Jim in 2004 at a motor home rally. He was selling CDs and he was getting swamped and I went up to him and asked him if he needed a hand," Mrs Eustace said.
"About 12 months later he introduced me to Grant."
The trio began discussing the concept in 2009 and in 2011 they began finalising plans, deciding on Wagga as the location due to it being between Victoria and Sydney.
"I asked Grant; 'well, what does Wagga Wagga mean?', he said; 'well, roughly, the place of many crows," Mrs Eustace said.
Over the years, the festival has brought in people from all over Australia including from Queensland, Victoria, Northern Territory, South Australia and Tasmania and has been a place where many friendships first bloomed.
"It's been a fantastic 10 years, even throughout COVID-19, we've had incredibly good friendships arise over the years and we've made friends with people we never would have met otherwise and they will be our friends for as long as we're around for," Mrs Eustace said.
Mrs Eustace said she had mixed feelings about the festival coming to an end, a decision she said did not come easily.
"To start again at a new venue next year, bearing in mind the effort put in so many years ago to move to Clay Target Association is just too daunting," she said.
"There is just nothing we could find which has the infrastructure and support services afforded to our festival compared to what we have enjoyed at Wagga.
"It is a shame that the renewal of our lease option was not possible."
With a minimum of 150 volunteers every year working to ensure the festival got underway, Mrs Eustace said there are so many people to thank.
"The many businesses, no matter where you are situated, who supported us, Wagga City Council and staff who always made sure that everything was possible, the huge number of entertainers who fitted our event into their busy schedules ensuring that incredible variety we all enjoyed," Mrs Eustace said to name a few.
"And lastly but by no means least - the incredible behind-the-scenes support team."
