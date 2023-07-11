More than 400 basketballers flooded into Equex Centre for the NAIDOC 3x3 basketball gala day on Tuesday.
The event was opened with a smoking ceremony, dancers, and a Welcome to Country by Aunty Cheryl Penrith before players hit the court.
Basketball NSW Indigenous, cultural and linguistically diverse programs manager Darren Allie said he hopes the event was an opportunity for participants to learn as well as play basketball.
"As part of the NAIDOC Week celebrations we've put on this 3x3 event, we ran it last year and it was a huge success so we've run it again," Allie said.
"We had a smoking ceremony, the dancers, a Welcome with Aunty Cheryl, and we wanted to make today a good learning opportunity.
"The theme for NAIDOC is For our Elders, so hearing the stories from old people and people were really receptive to that, so it's an educational and cultural event as well.
"They're all here for the basketball, but if they can learn a little bit as well that's great."
Teams played a minimum of three games throughout the day-long event, with Allie praising participants for their enthusiasm to be on court.
Players travelled from across the region including as far as Albury, Tumut, and Young to play.
"A lot of the kids bring their club uniforms and wear them, some of them have their own Indigenous uniforms too," Allie said.
"We've got from ages six up, we had a skills session for the young ones 10 and under, then we have 10s, 12s, 14s, 16s, and walking basketball for the Elders."
Allie said the day was an opportunity for existing and new players to enjoy some basketball in different format.
Not only is the modified game now an Olympic sport, but Allie said it was a great format for ensuring players get as much ball as possible.
"There's less people on the court so the kids get more chance at touching the ball and shooting the ball," he said.
"Sometimes you play five on five and kids get lost, a kid might not touch a ball for the whole day because there's stronger kids playing but this way, you can see there's heaps of room, everyone gets a touch and to play, it's way better.
"You can represent your country in 3x3 now, so there's a more official pathway now too, so it's good to build an interest and expose them to other formats."
Allie said there was outstanding community support for the event which he'd like to see replicated across the state.
"The community support has been awesome, the amount of volunteers and community groups, Aboriginal organisations and Aboriginal community that have come down has made it a huge success," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
