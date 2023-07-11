Siblings earn netball Senior, Junior State Titles

There's something in the water at the Hunt and Rynehart households with sisters Zahra and Abbey, and Indi and Luella all earning netball State Titles this year.
Older sisters Indi and Zahra were part of Wagga Netball Association's title winning under 15s at the Senior State Titles in June, while Abbey and Luella played in the winning under 13s side at Junior State Titles this month.
Luella said once Indi had won with her team, she could feel the pressure rising, hoping to match her sister's performance.
"It put me under pressure," Luella said.
"It was like well if you don't win you're not as good," Indi said of her younger sister.
Both in their first full State Titles experience, they said it was nice to have someone else at home that could relate to their experiences.
"It's cool that we get to watch each other play and we can both talk about it, we can relate to it," Indi said.
"We tell each other stories about each carnival, Indi has experienced it and she tells me what to expect and stuff," Luella said.
Playing as long as they can remember, the pair said they'd like to play together more often, though expectations are high when Luella plays up an age group on a weekend with her sister.
"Lulu sometimes plays up on Sunday and Saturday netball, I get angry at her sometimes," Indi said.
"I always yell at her but she usually does it right."
"It's bad and good to play up with her, I don't get to play with her that much but it is fun. It's more tougher with taller people," Luella said.
Watching her younger sister play, Indi said it was exciting and frustrating, wishing she could get on the court too.
"She would do something wrong and I would get angry, but then watching so many games of netball I just wanted to play, but it was good to watch her play because it was both our first States that we'd been to," Indi said.
Meanwhile Luella had enjoyed watching Indi's title campaign, seeing it as a learning experience to take some tips and tricks from the older girls.
Zahra and Abbey Hunt were excited for one another's success, though it didn't dampen any competition between the two.
In a family where netball is always on the mind, the two said they live and breathe the sport and though Zahra is older, Abbey is ready to chase her down, saying she believes she'll be the better player in the long run.
Often playing together in the midcourt on a Saturday when Abbey plays up, they said knowing how each other plays has been of benefit.
"I always know where she's going to be," Zahra said.
"We can read off each other so it's good."
Abbey said it'd be good to play together year round in the future.
"I feel like it would be cool to be on the same team the whole year round," Abbey said.
"We have a rivalry some of the time, a little bit, it's good because you know what they went through so you know what's happening and how they're feeling."
It's not the first time Wagga Netball Association has seen siblings move through their representative program and with the strength of netball in the area, it's unlikely the last.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
