Siblings earn netball Senior, Junior State Titles

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 11 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 12:09pm
Sisters Luella and Indi Rynehart and Abbey and Zahra Hunt and were part of Wagga Netball Associations State Title winning under 13 and under 15 teams.
There's something in the water at the Hunt and Rynehart households with sisters Zahra and Abbey, and Indi and Luella all earning netball State Titles this year.

