I was amazed that the Independent Commission Against Corruption found Gladys Berejiklian guilty of corrupt conduct, while admitting that no charges would be laid because of insufficient evidence.
At great personal legal cost she could clear her name, as Nick Greiner did when the ICAC attacked him. Barry O'Farrell resigned after the ICAC investigated the gift of a bottle of Grange he failed to declare. He took the smart way and simply backed out of politics.
I am no fan of ICAC-type bodies. In this case, if the federal police had evidence, they could have charged former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire over the Chinese visa episode five years ago.
Then Berejiklian was implicated. As the ABC reported in October 2021: "Central to the inquiry will be whether millions of dollars in grants were given, or promised to the Riverina Conservatorium of Music and Australian Clay Target Association, which were both in Mr Maguire's electorate."
ICAC was to "probe if there was a conflict between Ms Berejiklian's public duties and private interests when she was in relationship with Mr Maguire". The Australian put it another way. "But it was Ms Berejiklian's steadfast advocacy for obscure projects desired by Mr Maguire and located in his electorate that led the ICAC to find her conduct breached the threshold of corruption."
"Obscure?" That was the word that got me. The Conservatorium obscure? A headquarters for the Australian Clay Target Association obscure? Or were they simply implying grants should not go to some obscure place in the bush like Wagga?
Having watched Maguire in action when talking with community groups, he was always positive, upbeat, almost guaranteeing that he would move heaven and earth to get a particular project or grant under way.
I believe even if Maguire hadn't been in a relationship with the Premier, that these grants would have come through by sheer force of his advocacy. It was no coincidence then-Nationals leader John Barilaro called him "a pain in the arse" because he was always advocating for something in his electorate - what we elect a local member to do.
I laughed when I read this account in The Border Mail, referring to Greg Aplin, who at that time was Albury's local member. "One grant involved Wagga's conservatorium and at the same time Mr Aplin was seeking funding for Albury's equivalent music hub."
"There was a pretty strong business case that was put forward and I think a lot of us were surprised that other one came through a little quicker," he said. Anyone looking from outside wouldn't be surprised.
Mr Aplin, in my opinion, was no barrel of energy. De-amalgamation of Tumbarumba's council, a hot issue at that end of his electorate, had to wait for a Labor government before getting action. The Conservatorium was urgent. South Campus had been sold for housing. The Conservatorium building was being demolished. Mr Aplin maybe didn't recognise these factors. It was no Gladys favour - it was common sense.
I liked Gladys Berejiklian. She didn't lose touch with the people in her own electorate. "As transport minister, Ms Berejiklian made a point of continuing to catch the bus to work every day, a habit she continued as often as she could once she became Premier," the ABC's report continued. Berejiklian oversaw signature election promises like the north west rail metro line and CBD light rail.
I wonder why billion-dollar projects in Sydney can forge ahead with general public approval when a few million dollars in Wagga can be regarded as "obscure", something that only happens when the Premier is in an intimate relationship with the local member?
I think Berejiklian has been dudded. I am glad that last Tuesday Maguire spoke about his achievements for the Wagga electorate.
I sincerely hope that, when the whole story is told in a court setting, the former member can clear his name.
