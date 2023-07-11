The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment/Opinion
Opinion

Grants for a place like Wagga? Must be corruption! | Wheeler's Wisdom

By Keith Wheeler
July 11 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Columnist Keith Wheeler believes that Gladys Berejiklian has been hard done by. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Columnist Keith Wheeler believes that Gladys Berejiklian has been hard done by. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

I was amazed that the Independent Commission Against Corruption found Gladys Berejiklian guilty of corrupt conduct, while admitting that no charges would be laid because of insufficient evidence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.