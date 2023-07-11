A 40-year-old man will appear in court after he was caught allegedly wielding a knife at a Wagga mall where he was arrested.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers attached to the Riverina Police District responded to reports of a man wielding a knife at a shopping centre on Baylis Street at about 12.40pm on Wednesday.
Police attended the scene where the 40-year-old man was searched, resulting in officers locating and seizing a knife, the spokesperson said.
The man was arrested and taken to Wagga Police Station where he was charged with custody of a knife in public place and shoplifting.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
