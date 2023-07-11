The Daily Advertiser
Police charge man who allegedly wielded a knife at Wagga Baylis Street mall

By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 11 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 11:28am
Police arrested a man at a Wagga shopping centre after finding a knife on his body. File picture
A 40-year-old man will appear in court after he was caught allegedly wielding a knife at a Wagga mall where he was arrested.

