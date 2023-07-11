Letters: Proposed ACMA powers represent a real threat to free speech

The reader may not be aware that the federal government is in the process of enacting a very clever amendment to our communications law.
The changes are designed, by way of draconian powers, to use fines to coerce Big Tech to curtail our free speech in the electronic media.
The consequence will be an even greater crackdown on the exchange of ideas that started with pandemic censorship.
Having tasted the power of "censorship by coercion", the Morrison government entertained a proposal by the Australian Communications and Media Authority that led to the current amendments.
If you visit the ACMA website you are greeted with the unapologetically Orwellian headline: "New ACMA powers to combat misinformation and disinformation".
And then: "We're seeking your feedback on an exposure draft of the Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2023."
If this goes through, the ACMA commissioners will be empowered by law to be the final arbiters of what is true and what is false.
On the popular TV program Would I Lie To You? the judges don't always get it right.
If the reader is happy that the commissioners will "always get it right", then relax and do nothing.
If not, I encourage the reader to visit the website, learn more and lodge their view.
Reading the report on reasons people oppose the Voice and intend to vote "no", I was struck by the basic fallacy of this position ("Yes or no? How ACM readers plan to vote").
The top reason (36 per cent) provided in the ACM Voice survey for voting "no" was that "we already have a Federal Parliament to make decisions for all Australians and we don't need more government cost and bureaucracy".
The Federal Parliament already makes decisions targeted at specific sections of our community - the aged, veterans, the disabled, migrants, children, corporates, miners and so on.
It is blatantly clear that laws made to date, aimed at addressing the disadvantages of First Nations peoples, have not worked. The shameful gap is widening.
As Tom Calma stresses, the proposed Voice, "is about giving an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander person's perspective on that new legislation. But it has no other authority to veto or to direct politicians on how to think".
Laws made for Aboriginal communities, not with them, fail. Let's try a new approach and give due recognition in our constitution to our First Nations people. Don't allow the corporate and mining interests to be the "voices" governments listen to the most.
