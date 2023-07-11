A controversial decision that pitted to two key Wagga bridge projects against each other has been reversed and a build should begin by the end of next year.
Regional transport and roads minister, Jenny Aitchison, announced on Tuesday morning the Marshalls Creek Bridge upgrades are likely to begin in 18 months.
This follows an announcement last month the project had been delayed indefinitely to prioritise the erection of lights at the approaches to Wagga's notorious Gobbagombalin Bridge.
Transport for NSW said the former Coalition government had cancelled the planned works to prioritise improving the intersections of the Olympic Highway with Travers Street and Old Narrandera Road on the other side of the city centre.
Ms Aitchison, who took on the portfolio when Labor came into power in March, said feedback from the community was clear, and has re-prioritised the upgrades.
"We know there's been a lot of community displeasure about the proposed treatments of the Gobba Bridge," she said.
"Wagga, we have listened to you, and we have put our priority as widening the Marshalls Creek Bridge.
"We should see some more planning work to get detailed designs done, then we should see shovels in the ground in 18 months to two years."
Wagga MP Joe McGirr welcomed the news, saying Ms Aitchison had shown a willingness to listen to feedback, and change plans as needed.
"My experience with this government so far has been they're very focused on doing the right thing around the state, and that includes the regions," he said.
"It's early days of course, and I'll be continuing to keep the government to account on that, but they have indicated pretty strongly they want a transparent government, they want to be open in the Parliament, they want their processes to be clear.
"I understand she even got bogged on Brindabella Road ... so that's a minister that's getting down and dirty with the regional issues for sure
While the widening of Marshalls Creek will come as welcome news to many, the decision has come at the expense of proposed upgrades to Gobbagombalin Bridge.
With the resources for Gobba reallocated to Marshalls Creek, Dr McGirr said he wouldn't expect the the project to be ready for construction in the next decade.
Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout said this was for the best, as there was no consensus the proposed upgrades would actually improve things.
He said Gobba Bridge needed to be considered as part of a more comprehensive transport plan for Wagga's Northern suburbs, which would require significantly more time to discuss and plan.
"This is a common sense decision," he said.
"What was happening wasn't right - this is a chokepoint on the highway. This needed to happen.
"To have this reescalated again and work done on Gobba again is what needed to be done, and not just Gobba ... but also working with council on the entire precinct north of the river so we can tie in whatever treatment happens on the bridge."
Ms Aitchison said she was conscious bridges were not the only transport infrastructure issue in Wagga. She said the sorry state of Wagga's roads had been noted, and she would be considering mechanisms for more funding in this area.
The former NSW Government announced plans to widen the notorious bottleneck in August 2018. Despite most of the environmental investigations and planning approvals already being in place, work on the site was repeatedly delayed.
Delays were blamed on weather, and cost blowouts in the lead up to the election, but Transport for NSW said the decision to cancel scheduled construction on the bridge came from the former minister, Sam Farraway.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
