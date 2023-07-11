The Daily Advertiser
Marshalls Creek Bridge back on agenda, roads minister Jenny Aitchision announces in Wagga visit

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated July 11 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 12:00pm
Regional transport and roads minister Jenny Aitchison announced the government would prioritise Marshalls Creek over Gobbagombalin Bridge with mayor Dallas Tout, councillor Dan Hayes, and Wagga state MP Joe McGirr. Picture by Dan Holmes
A controversial decision that pitted to two key Wagga bridge projects against each other has been reversed and a build should begin by the end of next year.

