Emergency services responded to a truck crash on the Olympic Highway near Illabo

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 11 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 10:30am
A major level crossing on the Olympic Highway has been repaired after it was damaged following a semi-trailer crash on Tuesday morning.

