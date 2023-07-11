A major level crossing on the Olympic Highway has been repaired after it was damaged following a semi-trailer crash on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services responded to reports of a semi-trailer crash close to the railway line on the Olympic Highway, near Warrens Lane, at Illabo about 10am on Tuesday.
Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) crews were also in attendance due to damage caused by the truck to the level crossing infrastructure.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A spokesperson for the ARTC said no other vehicles or trains were involved in the incident.
"Temporary repairs to the level crossing flashing light structure are now complete, and the track was reopened for traffic at 10.50am," the spokesperson said.
"No services were delayed."
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.