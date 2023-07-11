A proud Wiradjuri man and Indigenous mental health advocate has called for the politics to be stripped from debate about the Voice and for people to acknowledge First Nations people.
Joe Williams was one of a number of people who spoke during a Voice to Parliament forum at the Wagga Civic Theatre on Monday night.
The session gathered legal experts and Indigenous community leaders from across the country to give expert information and share their lived experience.
Mr Williams, a former NRL player who was raised in Wagga, said the politicisation of the Voice model prior to the referendum was putting the cart before the horse and the proposal was intended to be the start of a conversation between Aboriginal and white Australia on equal footing.
"It's challenging to be begging 97 per cent of the country to see us, and value us," he said. "I don't even use the word reconciliation. We're speaking English here. To reconcile is to heal a broken relationship.
"We've never had a relationship - it's always been a one-way street."
Mr Williams said he had originally believed the referendum was a bad idea, but had been persuaded of its merits through extensive reading and conversations with experts and other Indigenous people.
The session was opened with a stirring welcome to country by Aunty Isabel Reid and an address by Uncle Hewitt Whyman. Uncle Hewitt said while he "knew how he would be voting", he wasn't telling anyone what to do. "I'm not asking you to vote 'yes' - I'm asking you to do something much harder," he said.
"I'm asking you to listen, learn, and ask questions. I'm asking you to respect and be kind and generous to people you may disagree with - especially if they are wrong.
"Then, if you want to vote 'yes' for a new beginning, or 'no' - that's your choice. I just want you to do it with an open mind and an open heart."
The sentiment was echoed by Mr Williams, who said it was OK to vote "no" - unless doing so because you were unsure. He said reactionary voting showed a lack of faith in Aboriginal people.
"Ninety-seven per cent of the country are going to vote on something that doesn't impact them," he said.
"You're not losing anything by voting 'yes' - you're not going to get anything taken away from you. But we do. By voting 'yes', you're just giving us a chance to sit at the table with you - is that such a bad thing?"
The referendum information night was organised by a recently-formed group of "yes" campaigners, who say they want to have productive dialogues about the Voice proposal in the community.
Australians are expected to vote on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament in October.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
