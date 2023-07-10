A man will front court on Tuesday after he was charged following a stabbing in East Albury.
"The 43-year-old man was taken to Albury police station, where he was charged with cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"He was refused bail and will appear at Albury Local Court tomorrow (Tuesday, July 11, 2023)."
Police have made an arrest after a man was allegedly stabbed in the neck in East Albury on Monday, July 10.
Around 11am, emergency services were called to a unit block on Schubach Street, following reports of an assault.
Police were told a 43-year-old man, armed with a knife, approached a 29-year-old man before stabbing him in the neck.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 29-year-old at the scene, before he was taken to Albury Hospital in a stable condition," a NSW police spokesperson said.
"Officers from Murray River Police District arrested a 43-year-old man at the scene.
"He has been taken to Albury police station where he is assisting police with inquiries.
"A crime scene has been established as police conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident."
