The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fresh start needed for Group Nine

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 10 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe is set to stand down after three seasons at the helm.
Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe is set to stand down after three seasons at the helm.

Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe is set to stand down after three seasons at the helm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.