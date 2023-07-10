Fresh start needed for Group Nine

Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe is set to stand down after three seasons at the helm.
Hinchcliffe intends to remain on the board after the end of the season, however he does not feel he has the time to give the role what it requires going forward.
"I'm in a new role at work that is requiring a fair bit of time and attention," Hinchcliffe said.
"I still love footy, I still want to remain on the board so I can contribute, but I just don't really have the time or the energy required to do the job as well as I'd like essentially.
"I'm happy to support someone else and still participate."
READ MORE
After two years on the board following a big change in the direction of administration in Group Nine, Hinchcliffe replaced Peter McDermott as chairman following the 2020 season.
Group Nine was one of the few rugby league competitions that actually played football in 2020 before the 2021 season cut short by COVID.
Navigating the changes COVID brought was one challenge, with all three of Hinchcliffe's seasons at the helm having only eight first grade teams take part.
Junee withdrew from the 2021 season, before forfeiting their first two games last year which saw them withdrawn.
Brothers then withdrew from first grade this season.
It's been one of the challenges Hinchcliffe has had to deal with but Junee have made their return to the top grade this season.
He was also at the helm for the competition's centenary celebrations earlier this season.
Hinchcliffe feels the time is right for someone else to take charge.
"I think it is always good to have a succession plan," he said.
"I was conscious of not getting to a position where I was tired enough to walk away entirely, as I think that situation is actually a lot worse.
"I'm happy to support someone else in their journey and play my role."
With a new chairman next expected to be decided on until the annual general meeting following the season, it is hoped the timing of Hinchcliffe's announcement will allow for a succession plan to come into place.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.