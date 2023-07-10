James McPherson is eyeing off a milestone night.
The 22-year-old's win with Luverboy at Riverina Paceway on Friday brought up to 98 driving wins.
He's hopeful of bringing up the century at Young on Tuesday when he lines up two good chances.
McPherson has drawn barrier one with Captain Braveheart, who is chasing a fourth win from his last seven starts.
He is looking to utilise the good draw.
"If he can lead he's probably going to be pretty hard to beat and he should have enough speed to lead," McPherson said.
"A couple off the front row do get out alright but they have to be pretty quick to cross him.
"I think he will be hard to beat."
McPherson also has El Camino in the NSW Bred 3YO heat.
He was third behind Mick Danger when the pair last met in last month's heat at Young, beaten 7.6 metres.
However after drawing the front row this time around, McPherson hopes it tips the odds in his favour.
"I was pretty happy when I saw I drew the front row (six) and Brad (Hewitt) drew the back row," he said.
"He should nearly find the front and if he does find the front I don't think they will beat him."
El Camino is yet to finish out the placings in five starts this season including a second last time out.
McPherson is pleased with how he's come back to the stable after two seconds for Jess Tubbs to start his campaign.
"He couldn't do much better than that (last time)," he said.
"He hit the line solid in quick time and seems to have come on a little bit more since that run.
"All things are good with him."
While a double would see McPherson out drive his five-point claim, he would like to bring up the century with El Camino.
"They both have pretty good chances," he said.
"It would be nice to bring it up with El Camino."
The two NSW Bred heats are the features of the nine-race card.
The first is at 5.18pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
