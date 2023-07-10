The Daily Advertiser
James McPherson chasing a double for milestone win

July 10 2023 - 5:30pm
James McPherson is two wins away from 100 driving victories and lines up two good chances at Young on Tuesday.
James McPherson is eyeing off a milestone night.

