Investigations underway following attempted ram raid

A Griffith business is reeling after an alleged ram-raid at the weekend.
The incident occurred in Jondaryan Avenye around 5am on Monday, and police say it may have a connection to a car stolen from Hanwood.
Police said between 10.30pm on Saturday, July 8 and 6am on Sunday, July 9 a white Nissan Qashqai was taken from an address in Wilga Road.
A number of items, including credit cards, were left in the car and allegedly used to purchase items.
Inquires are continuing to determine if the two offences are linked and police are appealing for anyone that may have any information to contact Griffith police or Crime Stoppers.
Police said it comes following a number of thefts from unlocked cars in recent weeks.
As a result, residents are being asked to ensure they secure and lock their cars when leaving them unattended, including at home addresses, and to ensure valuables such as wallets, handbags and phones are removed.
Meanwhile, investigations are also underway after a ute was allegedly set on fire at the weekend.
It's believed the fire occurred some time between 9am July 8 and 7am July 9 after being left on Brown Road after a break-down.
Police are appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to contact either Griffith Police Station or Crime Stoppers.
