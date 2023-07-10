The Daily Advertiser
Wagga, defence community steps in to save Pro Patria wellness centre for soldiers

By Cassandra Morgan
Updated July 10 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 5:15pm
An influx of donations has helped save Wagga's Pro Patria centre, a wellness hub for veterans and first responders in NSW. Picture by Madeline Begley
A wellness centre for veterans and first responders will maintain its place in the "home of the Australian soldier" after the community dug deep as it faced a $1.5 million deadline while hundreds of thousands of dollars short with just weeks to go.

