A wellness centre for veterans and first responders will maintain its place in the "home of the Australian soldier" after the community dug deep as it faced a $1.5 million deadline while hundreds of thousands of dollars short with just weeks to go.
Wagga's Pro Patria Centre was last week staring down the prospect of losing its rented premises, a former Carmelite monastery.
Nuns settled on selling the Ashmont site to Pro Patria for a generous $1.5 million, but the centre was contending with a $400,000 shortfall.
On Monday, the centre confirmed it would stay in the Riverina community's hands thanks to an influx of donations.
"With finance on standby to cover the small shortfall, we are confident our supporters will help us bridge that small gap, so we may even be debt free," Pro Patria board member Jacqui Van de Velde said.
"On behalf of the board and our 500 or so clients who have been through the centre to date we would like to say a massive thank you to every single person who has donated."
Pro Patria's purchase of the site is expected to be settled by the end of August.
The centre is vital to Wagga as the only facility offering veterans and first responders medical treatment along with holistic therapies, negating the need for people to travel to Sydney, Canberra or Melbourne.
It was set up by veterans who saw too many of their colleagues die by suicide.
Director Jason Frost last week said he owed his life to the medicinal cannabis and ketamine infusion therapies he received because of the centre.
"What we are developing here is a centre of excellence for co-ordinated medical, holistic health care and wellbeing for veterans, first responders and their families," Mr Frost said.
The centre is run by volunteers but intends to employ staff.
"In this start-up phase, our income is a mix of rental, public and private sector competitive grants, and most significantly, donations," Ms Van de Velde said.
"We will continue to call for donations while we expand our services on site and move to an ideal mix of rental in the income stream."
It will also put in place on-site addiction specialists, psychologists, Open Arms peer workers and meeting rooms for NDIS and social work appointments. -AAP
