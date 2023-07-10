The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

First Doug Gorrel runner back after truck crash

By Graeme White
Updated July 10 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel has four runners at Murrumbidgee Turf Club including Sir Savaluca who was injured in a horse truck crash in February.
Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel has four runners at Murrumbidgee Turf Club including Sir Savaluca who was injured in a horse truck crash in February.

The first of Doug Gorrel's horses injured in a truck crash on the way to the races will make their return.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.