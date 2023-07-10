The first of Doug Gorrel's horses injured in a truck crash on the way to the races will make their return.
Sir Savaluca will line up at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday following the accident that claimed the life of Daintain's Magic.
After months of recuperation following the accident in February, the Wagga trainer is pleased to see Sir Savaluca back ready to race.
"He suffered a lot of cuts and bruises, but overall was fortunate to get out of the accident how he did," Gorrel said.
"He does like heavy tracks and the 1000 metres might be too short for him, but he will run well.
"I would have liked a trial or jump out for him so he is going to improve fitness wise off the back of this start."
The galloper will be joined by stablemate Military Manouvre, who is also resuming in the Class 1 affair.
Last-start winner Ribeauville is also having his first start for Gorrel.
Ribeauville just lasted to win for the third time of his career at Goulburn on June 16 for former trainer Danny Williams before the stable change.
"His form is very good and it's not often you get a last-start winner to train that turns up looking so well," Gorrel said.
"He can handle heavy tracks and looks my best chance along with Sestina who also likes the wet surfaces."
Gorrel's other runner is Argyll Gardens - a placegetter at two of her past three starts - which will start in the Class 1 & Maiden Plate (1600m).
Argyll Gardens was narrowly beaten at her latest start at Parkes and looks well placed with race fitness on her side.
"She is honest and if she gets through the heavy track she is some hope," Gorrel said.
The course is rated a Heavy 10 with any more rain would put the seven-race card in extreme doubt.
The first is set for 12.40pm.
