Wagga men are dying unnecessarily early, according to the latest figures from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).
The yearly Mortality Over Regions and Time (MORT) data-dump from AIHW covers the period from 2017 to 2021. This is the first year it has broken data down by local government area (LGA), offering health districts a more detailed look at what is happening on their turf.
The MORTs show nearly 39.6 per cent of men in Wagga died prematurely, compared to 33.8 per cent of women. More than half of these are classified avoidable.
Hypertension is one of the key drivers of this disparity, with Wagga's men dying from the condition at 81 per cent higher rates than the national average. Other "lifestyle" illnesses like diabetes are also above national averages.
Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) chief data officer Doctor Jason Bennie said these conditions are less likely to be caught early in the bush, and therefore more likely to be fatal.
"These are particularly concerning, because they're the ones we can actually do something about," he said.
"There's a lot of people who may have diabetes, or pre-diabetes, and the earlier you get tested for something like that, the less likely it is to go into more complications down the track."
Suicides and land vehicle accidents were also much higher than national averages among men in Wagga.
Men are universally more likely to be the drivers involved in fatal crashes. This internationally observed phenomena is thought to be because men - particularly younger men - are more likely to engage in risky behaviours like drink driving or speeding.
The throughline in these unnecessary deaths is culture - an element of regional health outcomes that was largely unexplored until recently.
In June 2023, University of South Australia Associate Professor of Rural Health Kate Gunn told The Daily Advertiser long-term affects of minor injuries and conditions are can be exacerbated by a "she'll be right" attitude.
This cultural barrier is compounded by a practical barrier. A decade of studies and inquiries have shown a regional health workforce in crisis in NSW. Smaller cities like Wagga lose workers to larger ones like Sydney, which loses workers to states like VIC and QLD, which offer higher wages in the public system.
Three Rivers rural health lecturer Natalie Ellis said one of the key issues was patient's ability to get access to timely, affordable advice.
"If you have to book a couple of months ahead to get a doctor, you may not go and treat things. You avoid going to doctors, don't have regular testing, and mighty not know your sugar levels are changing," she said.
"Particularly in Wagga, we have a very small number of doctors that bulk bill. So when you add to that potentially being $70 out of pocket, it's really challenging for a lot of people - particularly with the cost of living is going up.
"We all need to be more engaged with these things, and be proactive."
Dr Bennie said that while these numbers paint a grim picture of public heath in the area, MPHN was constantly re-evaluating its approaches.
He said that as better, and more timely data became available, they would continue to adjust their approaches to get the best outcomes for patients.
"Increasingly data shows we're getting people from different socio-economic groups, and culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. How they interact with the health system is a little bit unclear," he said.
"We're doing more basic research in this space, but there could be a hesitancy or reluctance to get regular checkups.
"This data is very interesting to us moving forward, so we've got a baseline we're able to monitor ... we've got 21 LGAs, which I'm analysing the data for at the moment looking at particular hotspots for disease and causes of death."
Ms Ellis said there were things people could do to take their health into their own hands too.
While both hypertension and diabetes are partly genetic, good diet and exercise can reduce the odds of either developing.
"Even walking half an hour a day can reduce your blood sugar level, and reduce your risk of diabetes," she said.
"This is bigger than just allied health - there are a lot of free services out there people can access, like free exercise classes.
"It's about becoming informed, understanding your own health, and not being overwhelmed by the stuff online."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
