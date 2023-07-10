Dedini enjoying high level keeper coaching opportunity

Wagga's Liam Dedini is in Melbourne this week supporting the NSW Country team at the Football Australia National Training Centre Challenge in Melbourne.
Dedni has been appointed head goal keeping coach and is now working closely with the two keepers in the team.
A highly experienced coach, Dedini said it's exciting to be back in the mix alongside the country's best coaches.
"My role up here is to work with the two goal keepers in the Country team.
"I love it, I had a bit of an opportunity before COVID and moved up to Sydney and was working with the Future Matildas, it's good to be back in this space, touching base with a few of the national team staff.
"It's good to keep my toes in that water and keep being involved at this level, and hopefully even push that little bit further later on as a coach but it's really good to be working with some quality goal keepers up here."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Anticipating a tough week of competition, Dedini said a bright side for his keepers is they'll have plenty of time to show their skills.
"It's good for me as a keeper coach because it's going to be a tougher week for us coming to Victoria, our two keepers are going to get to work and show themselves throughout the week which is exciting."
With the team selected over months of trials and training camps, the playing group arrived in Melbourne last week with their first games played on Monday.
Pleased with how the team has handled their first day of competition, Dedini said the group has stepped up to the high pressure environment well.
"They're controlling their nerves and know they're playing in front of a lot of selectors and a lot of not just national team staff but coaches from around the W League environment too," he said.
"The excitement is there to showcase themselves in that environment but then they get to go see (at the Matildas v France game) on Friday realistically, if they keep working hard and pushing the next level from here, where they could be in a few years.
"If there's anywhere to be putting in the extra work it's definitely a tournament like this.
"They're mixing in against the best girls and looking at W League contracts in the next year or two."
The Challenge will continue until Friday and features state teams from across the country.
Dedini is accompanied in Melbourne by Wagga City Wanderers player Ella Barrell and former Wagga junior Jade Emms.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.