Griffith coach Greg Dreyer has been directed straight to the AFL Riverina tribunal after being charged with umpire abuse.
Dreyer was handed a white card and then a red card in quick succession after an exchange with an official during the third quarter of the clash between the Swans and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Mangoplah Sportsground on Saturday.
As per the Coaching Box Card System introduced across all AFL NSW-ACT Leagues this season, Dreyer was forced to leave the coaching box.
The Swans went on to win by nine points to keep hold of second place.
He will front the tribunal on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile AFL Riverina are waiting on medical reports before finalising Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong ruckman Jacob Olsson's report for rough conduct for an alleged sling tackle on Kabe Stockton in the win over Leeton-Whitton at Ganmain Sportsground on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
